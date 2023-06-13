Analysts Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target at $122.00

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $259,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI opened at $258.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $270.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.