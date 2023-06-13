Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) PT at $72.00

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BERY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BERY opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 98.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 227,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

