Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $200.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.75.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,670 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,627,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 22,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.35 and a 1-year high of $163.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

