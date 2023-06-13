Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $146.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $162.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

