Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

