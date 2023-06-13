KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KREF. Citigroup reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $815.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a current ratio of 356.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -260.61%.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
Further Reading
