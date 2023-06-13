Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a growth of 1,609.1% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 566,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Infobird Price Performance

Infobird stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

Institutional Trading of Infobird

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infobird stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,092,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Infobird comprises 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 5.72% of Infobird at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

