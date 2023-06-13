Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a growth of 2,346.6% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,205.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DRXGF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.82) to GBX 700 ($8.76) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 900 ($11.26) to GBX 875 ($10.95) in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

