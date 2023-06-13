Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Up 1,382.9% in May

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, an increase of 1,382.9% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Jiayin Group stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 135.07% and a net margin of 33.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 59,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

