Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Grows By 1,747.8%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,005,200 shares, a growth of 1,747.8% from the May 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.6 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTAFF opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

