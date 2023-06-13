Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) & Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Head to Head Comparison

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Rating) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and Amkor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amkor Technology $7.09 billion 0.92 $765.82 million $2.60 10.24

Analyst Recommendations

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alimco Financial and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Amkor Technology 9.19% 18.08% 9.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Alimco Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

