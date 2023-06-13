Head-To-Head Comparison: FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) vs. Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. FFW pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million 2.23 $5.72 million $5.16 8.14 Citizens Community Bancorp $79.83 million 1.15 $17.76 million $1.59 5.52

This table compares FFW and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FFW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 24.26% N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 19.97% 10.57% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FFW and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.52%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than FFW.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats FFW on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

