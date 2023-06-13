Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) versus Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Head to Head Contrast

Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Empire State Realty OP pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Saul Centers pays out 143.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire State Realty OP and Saul Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers $245.86 million 3.66 $50.19 million $1.64 22.91

Profitability

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP.

This table compares Empire State Realty OP and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers 20.40% 14.85% 2.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Empire State Realty OP and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A Saul Centers 0 2 0 0 2.00

Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Saul Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Empire State Realty OP.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Empire State Realty OP on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment consists of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

