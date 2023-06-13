Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $16.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.