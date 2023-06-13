Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $20.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic



Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

