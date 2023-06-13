Comparing UCB (UCBJY) & Its Rivals

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 346 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare UCB to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UCB and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 278 1505 3868 31 2.64

Valuation & Earnings

UCB currently has a consensus price target of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.30%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 80.57%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UCB is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares UCB and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 59.82 UCB Competitors $125.55 million -$11.00 million 72.30

UCB’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -322.28% -53.46% -13.26%

Dividends

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

UCB beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

