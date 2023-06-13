Head to Head Survey: Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.21 $8.48 million N/A N/A FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.24 -$126.19 million ($8.16) -0.72

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 0.85% 4.76% 0.72% FAT Brands -32.38% N/A -6.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meritage Hospitality Group and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats FAT Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About FAT Brands

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

