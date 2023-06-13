Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 2.89.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

