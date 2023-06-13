Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Price Target at $60.05

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.05.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

