Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $43.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

Aperam Announces Dividend

Aperam Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.77%.

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.