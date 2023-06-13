BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 200.83 ($2.51).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.