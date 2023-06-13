Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNO. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033 over the last 90 days. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.