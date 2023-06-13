BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,107.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.78) to GBX 2,550 ($31.91) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at BHP Group

In related news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.