First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) vs. Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Head to Head Survey

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

First American Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Radian Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First American Financial pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Radian Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First American Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Radian Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First American Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First American Financial and Radian Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial $7.61 billion 0.75 $263.00 million $1.99 27.79 Radian Group $1.19 billion 3.40 $742.93 million $4.34 5.97

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Radian Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First American Financial. Radian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.5% of First American Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Radian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of First American Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Radian Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First American Financial and Radian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial 3.01% 12.16% 3.65% Radian Group 59.55% 19.90% 10.95%

Volatility & Risk

First American Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radian Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First American Financial and Radian Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 Radian Group 1 4 2 0 2.14

First American Financial presently has a consensus target price of $68.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Radian Group has a consensus target price of $24.64, indicating a potential downside of 4.95%. Given First American Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First American Financial is more favorable than Radian Group.

Summary

First American Financial beats Radian Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products, services, and solutions to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, mortgage subservicing, and related products and services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant data and records. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in 49 states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and internationally. The Specialty Insurance segment provides home warranty products, including residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and various appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period. This segment operates in 35 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions. This segment primarily serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage banks, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance title, tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval and default curative title services, and deed and property reports, as well as closing and settlement services comprising electronic execution and traditional signing services; real estate valuation products and services; and asset management services, as well as a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as software as a service solutions. This segment serves consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, and real estate brokers and agents. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

