Critical Analysis: Krung Thai Bank Public (KGTFF) vs. Its Competitors

Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating) is one of 105 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Krung Thai Bank Public to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Krung Thai Bank Public and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krung Thai Bank Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Krung Thai Bank Public Competitors 701 1731 2008 4 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 25.72%. Given Krung Thai Bank Public’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Krung Thai Bank Public has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Profitability

Krung Thai Bank Public pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.0%. Krung Thai Bank Public pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Krung Thai Bank Public and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A N/A Krung Thai Bank Public Competitors 21.09% 9.54% 0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Krung Thai Bank Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Krung Thai Bank Public and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A 0.19 Krung Thai Bank Public Competitors $1.49 billion $401.75 million 697.12

Krung Thai Bank Public’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Krung Thai Bank Public. Krung Thai Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Krung Thai Bank Public peers beat Krung Thai Bank Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services. The company also provides SME loans for small and medium businesses; and international business loans. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services comprising cash management services, such as collection, liquidity management, and transfer and payment services; fixed deposit and current accounts; foreign currency and term deposits; cards; Fx, interest rate, commodity, equity, and credit derivatives; financial advisory, underwriting, and selling agent services for products offered through the equity capital markets; financial advisory services related to merger and acquisition transactions; project finance advisory and feasibility study services, as well as e-banking services; and investment solutions, such as government and corporate bonds, structured notes, and investment units. The company provides its products and services through a network of branches in Thailand and various centers internationally. Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

