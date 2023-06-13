SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) CEO Sundie Seefried Acquires 19,500 Shares of Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) CEO Sundie Seefried purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,335.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,172,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,601.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SHF Price Performance

Shares of SHF stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Get SHF alerts:

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHF

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $10.50) on shares of SHF in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SHF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SHF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SHF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of SHF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in SHF by 624.9% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.