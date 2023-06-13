SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Director Buys $14,750.00 in Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) Director John Darwin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,865,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,683.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Darwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Darwin acquired 15,000 shares of SHF stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

SHF Stock Performance

SHF stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHF ( NASDAQ:SHFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $10.50) on shares of SHF in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of SHF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHFS. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SHF by 624.9% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,003,350 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SHF during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SHF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SHF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SHF by 341.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

