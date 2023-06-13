Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Bryon C. Salazar Sells 540 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Red River Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.59.
Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 36.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Red River Bancshares
Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.
