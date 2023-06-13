Head to Head Review: BKF Capital Group (BKFG) vs. Its Competitors

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BKF Capital Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 619 3097 3584 122 2.43

Profitability

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 10.17%. Given BKF Capital Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.51% 17.50% 8.67%

Volatility and Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.44 billion $242.63 million 32.83

BKF Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BKF Capital Group competitors beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses. It also provides investment banking services, such as m&a advisory and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

