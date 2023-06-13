MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Institutional Trading of MaxLinear
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Trading Up 3.6 %
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. Analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Featured Stories
