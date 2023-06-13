Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) PT at $191.67

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.67.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $132.62 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

