LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $34.75 Average PT from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research analysts have commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $552,348.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in LendingTree by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in LendingTree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in LendingTree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.42. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

