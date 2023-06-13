LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $34.75 Average PT from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.
Several research analysts have commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $552,348.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TREE opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.42. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
