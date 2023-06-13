Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.37.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average is $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $117.51.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.