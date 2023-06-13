Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Evercore ISI

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.37.

Oracle Stock Up 6.1 %

ORCL stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after buying an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

