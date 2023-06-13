BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan Buys 4,934 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,561.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

BCBP opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.60. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.