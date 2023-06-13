Trans-Lux (TNLX) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Trans-Lux to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Trans-Lux alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux’s competitors have a beta of -0.48, meaning that their average stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Trans-Lux Competitors 41 118 304 13 2.61

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trans-Lux and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Trans-Lux’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trans-Lux has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -4.60% -3.25% -10.12% Trans-Lux Competitors -158.49% -19.42% -15.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trans-Lux and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $21.66 million $320,000.00 -4.30 Trans-Lux Competitors $1.73 billion $168.36 million 8.43

Trans-Lux’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux. Trans-Lux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trans-Lux competitors beat Trans-Lux on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Trans-Lux

(Get Rating)

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.