Contrasting CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) & Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.00%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $61.21 million 10.43 $11.67 million $0.18 68.31 CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.61 $3.16 million ($0.34) -49.22

Farmland Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CTO Realty Growth. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Farmland Partners pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth pays out -447.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 20.41% 2.10% 1.07% CTO Realty Growth -3.38% -0.65% -0.34%

Summary

Farmland Partners beats CTO Realty Growth on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

