Critical Review: OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) and Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF)

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) and Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Naturgy Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels $235.53 million 4.60 $11.32 million $0.14 45.00 Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A $1.56 19.85

OPAL Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Naturgy Energy Group. Naturgy Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPAL Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.2% of Naturgy Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Naturgy Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels N/A -1.20% 1.42% Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OPAL Fuels and Naturgy Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 0 0 7 0 3.00 Naturgy Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

OPAL Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.35%. Given OPAL Fuels’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OPAL Fuels is more favorable than Naturgy Energy Group.

Summary

OPAL Fuels beats Naturgy Energy Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services. It serves in Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Panama, the rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gas Natural SDG, S.A. and changed its name to Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. in June 2018. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. was incorporated in 1843 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

