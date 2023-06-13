Comparing Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) and HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) and HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Harrow Health has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Harrow Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Harrow Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 HCW Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harrow Health and HCW Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Harrow Health presently has a consensus price target of $30.47, suggesting a potential upside of 50.60%. HCW Biologics has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 302.84%. Given HCW Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HCW Biologics is more favorable than Harrow Health.

Profitability

This table compares Harrow Health and HCW Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health -19.76% -1.57% -0.15% HCW Biologics N/A -45.59% -38.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harrow Health and HCW Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health $88.60 million 6.88 -$14.09 million ($0.65) -31.12 HCW Biologics $6.72 million 11.27 -$14.90 million ($0.53) -3.98

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than HCW Biologics. Harrow Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCW Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HCW Biologics beats Harrow Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harrow Health

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products. Harrow Health, Inc. owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and HCW9206 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

