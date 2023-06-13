Head to Head Analysis: Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) & Its Peers

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) is one of 347 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -349.63% -58.46% -15.94%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $125.55 million -$10.66 million 70.98

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 329 1571 3881 31 2.62

Santhera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 82.45%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes Vamorolone and Lonodelestat. The company was founded by Thomas Meier in 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

