Comparing UCB (UCBJY) & The Competition

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 347 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare UCB to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UCB alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -349.63% -58.46% -15.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UCB and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 59.82 UCB Competitors $125.55 million -$10.66 million 70.98

Analyst Recommendations

UCB’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UCB and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 329 1571 3881 31 2.62

UCB presently has a consensus price target of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.30%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 82.21%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UCB is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

UCB beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

UCB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.