FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $151,604.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $151,604.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,140.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,795 shares of company stock worth $874,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen Stock Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 54.2% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in FibroGen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in FibroGen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

