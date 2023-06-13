Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $6.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.61.

UNIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

