NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -411.25 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.61 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.