Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.06.

Braze Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $153,171.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,899.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $153,171.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,223.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 over the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

