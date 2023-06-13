Mark Newman Purchases 7,661 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Chemours Price Performance
CC opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemours Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after buying an additional 3,427,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 1,174,536 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.
About Chemours
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
Featured Articles
