Mark Newman Purchases 7,661 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chemours Price Performance

CC opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after buying an additional 3,427,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 1,174,536 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

