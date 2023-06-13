Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NYSE REXR opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

