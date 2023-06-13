Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

