NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NIO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Sunday. Nomura downgraded shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NIO has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth about $2,881,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $1,819,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NIO by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.