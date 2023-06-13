Critical Review: Minco Capital (MGHCF) versus The Competition

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Minco Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Minco Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 950 2211 2828 97 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.93%. Given Minco Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -477.95% -7.89% -4.21%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.74 Minco Capital Competitors $7.93 billion $2.16 billion -1.70

Minco Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minco Capital peers beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

